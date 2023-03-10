Video Game News Flash: Suicide Squad Video Game Delayed Again!

Hey gamers, it’s time for a Video game news flash! Brace yourselves, because Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed yet again. That’s right, the game was supposed to release in May but now it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer.

According to Bloomberg, the new release date hasn’t been announced yet, and Warner Bros. Games has not confirmed the delay. However, reporter Jason Schreier claims that the delay is for polishing the game, so hopefully, it’ll be worth the wait.

But if you can’t wait for Suicide Squad, don’t worry because there’s good news too. The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is now available after it was announced during the recent Capcom Showcase. And if you’re a die-hard fan, you might have already pre-ordered the Collector’s Edition, which comes with a statue of the game’s protagonist, Leon. However, there’s bad news too because GameStop has canceled all in-store preorders for the Collector’s Edition.

It’s interesting to note that Suicide Squad was initially meant to launch in 2022 but was pushed to 2023, which makes it nearly ten years since the release of Rocksteady’s last game, Arkham Knight. But let’s hope that the wait for Suicide Squad won’t be as long as the wait for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Game Release Collector’s Edition Status Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed, new date not announced N/A Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo available now In-store preorders canceled by GameStop

What is the Suicide Squad Video Game?

If you’re not familiar with the Suicide Squad, here’s a quick rundown. The Suicide Squad is a team of supervillains from the DC Comics universe who are forced to work together on dangerous missions for the government in exchange for reduced sentences.

Now, onto the upcoming video game. The Suicide Squad Video Game is an action-packed adventure where players take control of four members of the squad, including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. The game is set in the city of Metropolis, which has been taken over by the evil Brainiac. It’s up to the Suicide Squad to save the day and stop Brainiac’s evil plans.

What makes this game stand out from other superhero games is the fact that you get to play as the villains! It’s a refreshing change of pace from the typical superhero games where you play as the good guys. Plus, the game promises to have an open-world environment with plenty of side quests and challenges to keep you entertained for hours.

So, why are fans excited about this game? Well, for starters, the Suicide Squad is a beloved team of characters with a huge following. Fans are excited to see their favorite supervillains come to life in a brand new way. Plus, the game looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun with plenty of action and humor. It’s definitely a game to keep an eye on!

What Can Gamers Expect When the Game is Finally Released?

Based on what we know so far, the game is an action-packed adventure where players take on the roles of iconic characters from the Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark. From the trailers and sneak peeks, it seems like the game will have a strong emphasis on co-op gameplay, allowing players to team up and take down enemies together. And, of course, we can expect some epic boss battles that will challenge even the most skilled gamers.

Here are some ideas of what to expect:

Fast-paced combat – Based on the trailers and gameplay footage, the game features intense, action-packed combat that should keep you on the edge of your seat. Co-op gameplay – One of the game’s strengths is its focus on co-op play. You can team up with up to three other players to take down the Justice League together, adding a new level of excitement to the game. Unique characters – The Suicide Squad is made up of some of DC’s most notorious villains, and each character has their own unique abilities and playstyle. This should keep things interesting as you switch between different members of the team. Potentially thin story – While the game’s focus on action is a plus, we don’t know much about the story beyond the fact that the Suicide Squad is tasked with taking down the Justice League. It’s possible that the story could feel a bit thin, but we’ll have to wait and see.

And that’s it for this video game news flash! Are you disappointed, or are you happy to wait a little longer for a better game? Share your thoughts in the comments section or reach us via our social media accounts. We’d love to hear from you!

Until next time, happy gaming!