Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can take a super detailed photo of the moon

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming out very soon, and while it seems to bring many upgrades from previous models, something that has definitely had an update is the camera.

As shown by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, the camera has a 100x zoom that can be used to great effect, creating a good-looking photo even when zoomed all the way in. Brownlee used the moon as an example, and as you can see in the short video below, the camera still manages to take a solid photo.

I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023

Some believe that this is not really a photo of the moon and is instead an AI recreating what it thinks the image should look like. Either way, the Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly shows some improvements with its camera, although we’ll have to wait until it comes out to test that 100x zoom for ourselves.