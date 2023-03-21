Unlock the full potential of ChatGPT with these handy 10 browser extensions





Update from 03/13/23: We have added the two add-ons »Merlin« and »Luna« to the article.

ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most discussed tech topics worldwide and not without reason. After all, the AI ​​chat bot is an incredibly useful and powerful tool for various situations in life – whether at work or privately.

With some browser extensions, you can make ChatGPT even more capable. We have summarized which extensions you should take a look at in this article.

1. WebChatGPT – Use ChatGPT online















The respective source for the statement is linked to the numbering.

Arguably the biggest limitation of ChatGPT is the lack of access to the internet. The latest data that the AI ​​gives you is from 2021. With WebChatGPT you can avoid this problem.

After you install the extension, ChatGPT is able to search the web for relevant links that match your question. As you can see in the picture above, ChatGPT actually gives me up-to-date answers when I ask what game releases are coming up.

2. ChatGPT Writer – Let ChatGPT compose important messages

It is not always easy to write messages to colleagues, business partners or other people. Especially if it’s an uncomfortable topic (or if you’re just shy). A browser extension can also help you with this.

ChatGPT Writer composes a message or email to anyone you specify. The more background information you provide, the more precisely ChatGPT can formulate the message.

The advantage compared to a conventional request at ChatGPT is that the extension can compose messages much faster than the “normal” chatbot.

3. ChatGPT for Google















A few seconds slower than Google, but you always get all the information at a glance.

You don’t want to give up Googling, but want to use ChatGPT at the same time? Why not both? With ChatGPT for Google (Chrome & Firefox) you will also see the result of ChatGPT for a Google query.

However, ChatGPT always takes a few seconds longer to give you the answer. You then have everything at a glance. The add-on is called “ChatGPT for Google”, but it also works with other popular search engines such as Bing or DuckDuckGo.

4. YouTube Summary with ChatGPT – Hours of videos in minutes















The real star of the add-on is the video summaries that you can get at the click of a button.

As we all know, time is money, so if you want to save yourself some time browsing through long YouTube videos, simply install the YouTube Summary with ChatGPT (Chrome and Safari) extension.

The add-on displays the spoken word in text form next to each video. With a click on the ChatGPT button at the top right, the text will be copied and you will be directed to the ChatGPT page. There you add the text and ChatGPT gives you a summary. So you can capture the core content of hour-long videos in minutes.

5. Tweet GPT – AI powered tweeting















ChatGPT replies to tweets for you. On request also as a pirate, or »hillbilly«.

ChatGPT is also useful on social media. If you ever need inspiration to compose a tweet or perhaps reply to a tweet, Tweet GPT (Chrome) can help.

After installation you will see a small robot on Twitter if you want to compose a new tweet. If you click on it, you can choose a mood or key in which your tweet should be written. You can choose between optimistic, flippant and clever, among others. The tweet is then worded accordingly. Appropriate hashtags are added according to the topic.

However, the extension is best suited for replying to tweets. Otherwise, Tweet GPT will write a random message that matches the selected sentiment.

6. Never run out of ideas again with ChatGPT Prompt Genius















You can also save your own prompts with Prompt Genius.

Have you already experimented too much with ChatGPT and don’t know how to use the AI ​​anymore? ChatGPT Prompt Genius will help you further.

Clicking on the add-on icon in the browser takes you to a view that is very reminiscent of ChatGPT, but only belongs to the extension. Here you can now save and edit various inputs (prompts) to ChatGPT.

For example, you can instruct the AI ​​to write like Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. Under the menu item “Curated Prompts” you will find various ready-made prompts with which you will certainly not get bored.

If you click on the play button of a prompt, you will be redirected to the ChatGPT page and the selected prompt will be inserted. The developers of the extension also provide their own sub-Reddit to copy or exchange various prompts.

7. Promptheus – Chat GPT as voice assistant















With Promptheus you can turn ChatGPT into a language assistant if you speak English.

If you prefer something a little more personal and would like to chat with ChatGPT, you should add Promptheus to your Chrome browser.

The extension is both simple and ingenious. It adds a voice feature while chatting with the AI. To do this, simply hold down the spacebar and speak into your microphone as soon as you are on the chat bot’s website.

Caution: Currently the add-on does not recognize the German language. So in order to talk to the AI, you should communicate in English.

8. More style with FancyGPT















LTo share your chats with more style, you can choose from multiple art styles with FancyGPT.

Last but not least, we have something for the aesthetics of ChatGPT. FancyGPT is an extension that allows you to save ChatGPT chats as images and choose an art style.

For example, in the picture above you can see a small neon-style chat. To present these images to your friends or colleagues, chat with ChatGPT as usual and then click on the add-on icon in the browser. Now you will be taken to another page where you can choose the style and save the chat as an image or as a PDF.

9. Merlin















Merlin writes you various messages, summaries and much more.

With Merlin (Chrome and Firefox) you can access ChatGPT in your browser at any time. To do this, you copy, for example, an e-mail to which you want to have written an answer and use the key combination Strg + M for Windows and CMD + M on Apple devices.

A window will then open in which you can tell ChatGPT or Merlin exactly what you want. Answers, summaries, extensions and so on. All a shortcut away.

10. Luna















A simple add-on: Luna allows you to use ChatGPT in the Chrome search bar.

The Luna Chrome extension is very simple. It allows you to use ChatGPT directly in the browser search bar. To do this, simply enter the letter “L” in the search bar and click “Luna”. Now you can instruct ChatGPT to do something and you will be forwarded directly to the ChatGPT response page if you confirm with the Enter key.

In addition, Luna adds the shortcut CTRL + Shift + Y. This simply opens the traditional ChatGPT page, which can be quite a handy feature.

