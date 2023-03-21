Clear your driveway with this Lego snowplow

Although much of Europe is coming out of the worst of the winter, there is still a lot of snow coming down in the UK, which just makes me want a Lego snowplow, as seen in the YouTube video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8c8kX459jI/

While it won’t clear your driveway anytime soon, the Snow Blower is still an incredibly cool creation from The Brick Wall. It drives through snow with ease thanks to its tank-like tracks and shreds through snow before blowing it out of its top.

Unfortunately, we don’t think this epic piece of Lego machinery will hit the market anytime soon, but it’s still amazing when you see something so intricate made with Lego’s simplistic building blocks.