UNIVERSITY Tour closes successfully

UNIVERSITY Tour has successfully closed its last edition. More than 2,000 university students from all over Spain were present at the conference organized by Amazon UNIVERSITY Esportsthe leading esports league in the global university environment, which is present at 16 countries on 4 continents. Students were able to enjoy recreational activities related to the world of video games, as well as winning prizes, learning about the competition and being encouraged to participate in it.

UNIVERSITY Tour is a global initiative of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports that has been carried out in other countries of Europe and the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa): students from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also had the opportunity to discover the project at their universities.

Between October and March, UNIVERSITY Tour visited 12 Spanish universities, the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, the University of Alicante, the University of Almería, the Catholic University of San Antonio of Murcia, the University of Castilla-La Mancha, the University of Valencia, the Alfonso X El Sabio University, the San Pablo CEU University, the University Center of Technology and Digital Art (U-tad), the University of Seville, the University of Zaragoza and the Catholic University of Valencia.

The 12 universities visited have teams participating in the current season of. Amazon UNIVERSITY Esportsa league in which teams can compete in five top-level games: League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Clash Royale and Rocket League..

A space for fun

On every university campus visited by UNIVERSITY Tour, Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports set up a stand where attendees had multiple activities to unleash their passion for esports and video games. The space consisted of a PC area, where students were able to demonstrate their skills in games such as League of Legends or Rocket Leaguea virtual reality (VR) area, with several simulation stations to test the Beat Saberand a dartboard, where visitors threw 3 objects to get a score and win fantastic prizes.

A league that goes beyond competition

Through initiatives such as UNIVERSITY Tour, Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports aims to involve the university community in a project that is not limited to the competitive environment. Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports is a container of experiences for students, offering them the opportunity to live a real competitive experience adapted to their needs, promoting talent, innovation and creativity related to the esports-gaming environment, as well as contributing to the training of students, showing them the many employment alternatives that exist in the video game industry.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports is made possible thanks to the support of Amazonby Riot Gamesby Intel y Omenand of Prime Studentthe subscription of Amazon Prime for students.