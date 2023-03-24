WhatsApp for Windows has support for eight people in a video call – That’s Gaming

119

WhatsApp has rolled out a new desktop client for Windows, bringing its calling capabilities on par with its mobile counterpart. In an announcement, Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new app allows users to host video calls with end-to-end encryption with up to eight participants. For audio calls, up to 32 people can participate, making it a suitable choice for business meetings and family gatherings where all aunts, uncles and extended family members can join in. WhatsApp says it will further increase these limits to enable even larger calls in the future.

In addition to the improved calling capabilities of the new client, the messenger also announced several other recent upgrades. The service has updated its multi-device capabilities to make it easier and faster to link new devices to user accounts. WhatsApp has also enabled better syncing, allowing people to simultaneously access their chats on up to four paired devices.

The service launched true multiple-device synchronization in 2021, which allowed people to access their accounts even if their phones were offline or nowhere near them. After that, WhatsApp must have recognized the need for better apps on different platforms, allowing users to use the messenger on multiple devices. WhatsApp first released a native app for Windows 10 in 2022 and made the beta version of its native app for Mac available to all users in January. Because the latter was optimized for Mac hardware, it works better than the previous web-enabled app for Apple’s desktop OS.