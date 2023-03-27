Unique Parkside car, electronics, Silvercrest appliance useful before Easter

Lidl again has a rich offering of appliances, cars, electronics and white goods this week.

An electric sweeper, branded Parkside, can be found in stores from Monday. The device has a cylindrical brush and two circular brushes. The sweeping width is 65 cm. The machine removes dry and wet dirt and the container in which it is collected has a volume of 24 litres. This product costs 400 lei.

Products available at Lidl from Thursday

Children’s headphones will be available for 60 lei a pair. The devices will be available to buy in various colours and themes, including Batman or Peppa Pig. The headphones have adjustable headbands.

Also arriving in Lidl stores on Thursday is a battery-operated window cleaner. The device has a 2,200 mAh battery, which gives a maximum run time of 40 minutes. Various accessories and an extendable handle (53 – 84 cm) are included in the package. The device is splash-proof (IPX4 certification) and will cost 200 lei.

Lidl is once again offering Crivit scooters for 300 lei each. They have handlebars with height adjustment in four steps (90 – 104 cm), front/rear suspension and 200 mm rollers with nine bearings.

The scooters are suitable for children over 10 years old and taller than 145 cm. A brake with shoes is available on the rear wheel and the front wheel has anti-skid guards. The scooter has folded dimensions of 80.2 x 13 x 38 cm.

Photo: Lidl.ro