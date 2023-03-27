Now live with 4K TVs, games, SSDs, mobile phones & LEGO Star Wars















For two days, Amazon has a particularly large number of offers, because the spring offers have started. You can secure top deals until March 29, 2023 and save a lot before Prime Day 2023. In this article we present a small selection of deals. More articles with recommendations to come. So keep an eye out for our deal overview.

Selected top offers:

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription? No. The spring offers are open to everyone. Due to the free shipping and other amenities, a Prime subscription can still be worthwhile for the campaign. If you haven’t had a subscription yet, you can Enjoy a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial.

Sony KD-55X85K 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 at the best price

This is how good the offer is: You get the Sony KD-55X85K 4K TV with 55 inches and 120 Hz for only €799. This is the current best price for the TV and you save €100 compared to the previous price.

Suitable for PS5 and Xbox Series X: The Sony X85K 4K TV uses HDMI 2.1. Accordingly, you can enjoy games in 4K with up to 120 FPS on the current consoles if they support it. In addition, the television also relies on the important gaming features VRR and ALLM. This guarantees smooth gaming of the best quality.

The X1 processor provides the necessary performance and very good image quality. Dolby Vision and HDR10 are also supported. The operating system uses Android TV, so you can access all common apps directly on the television.

LEGO 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon heavily discounted

Current best price: With the Amazon spring offers you get the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon known from Star Wars Episodes 7 to 9 much cheaper. In the deal it costs only €117.79. This saves you around 30 percent compared to the RRP.

This is what the LEGO set has to offer: You can recreate what is probably the most famous spaceship from the Star Wars universe. The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon is 14 cm high, 44 cm long and 32 cm wide. It consists of 1,353 parts in total and includes LEGO minifigures such as Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian and Boolio.














