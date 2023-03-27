Crypto startup Numias lands a PSAN and partners with Kaiko

The French Numias got a registration PSAN. At the same time, the start-up specialized in crypto payments has established a partnership with the data provider Kaiko.

Numias has been awarded a registration as digital asset service provider (PSAN) with the AMF last week.

This is a major milestone for the Numias team and a big step toward realizing our vision of bringing blockchain-based financial services to businesses,” Numias boasted on LinkedIn.

The startup, which was founded in 2022 in Paris and raised €2 million last fall from Purple and Motier Ventures, develops fiat/crypto payment solutions that allow companies To “benefit from the added value of blockchain”.

Meanwhile, data provider Kaiko announced that Numias relied from now on on its market data in real time to, among other things, determine the fair value of its digital assets, “which can be extremely difficult in such a volatile market.”

Numias has integrated Kaiko’s market data API, leveraging Kaiko’s asset prices and cross-pricing services to perform real-time transparent valuation and fair value determination,” the blockchain data specialist says on its blog.

