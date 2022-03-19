Ukraine says Kherson region is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian offensive



The Ukrainian authorities have indicated this Thursday that the Kherson region, located in the south of the country, is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the occupation of the Russian forces, within the framework of the invasion that began on February 24 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Liudmila Denisova, has indicated that “due to the temporary occupation of settlements in the region, especially small ones, people have a critical shortage of medicine and sometimes food.”

“It does not seem possible to deliver any kind of goods from other regions of Ukraine due to the aggressive actions and attacks of the racist occupiers,” he said, adding that there are also problems with the supply of water, electricity and gas in the region. , according to the Ukrinform news agency.

Denisova has also denounced that the Russian forces are opening fire on civilians protesting against the situation and has denounced that this is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions, for which she has called for international action to stop the invasion.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stressed Tuesday that the Russian Army is already smuggling the entire Kherson region. “The Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the entire territory of the Kherson region,” he stressed.

Moscow announced the seizure of the city of Kherson – capital of the province, where about 280,000 people live – during the day of March 2. Since then it has maintained its offensive to try to control the totality of the province.