Ukraine – Russia War : Borrell calls for unity to agree on visa restriction for Russian tourists

Follow here the latest news about the war between Ukraine and Russia since last February 24 President Vladimir Putin gave the invasion order. This live is active since August 24. If you want to see previous news, click on this other link.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced Monday morning that the agency’s experts are on their way to Ukraine to visit the Zaporiyia plant.

For his part, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, said Sunday night that a total ban on the entry of Russians into the bloc “is not a good idea,” following announcements by member states that they are preparing to suspend visas with Moscow.

9:48 Russia’s Gazprom cuts gas supplies to France’s Engie. French energy supply company Engie has reported that Russian giant Gazprom has carried out as of Tuesday a reduction in the flow of gas supplied, which had already fallen substantially since the start of the war in Ukraine, as a result of disagreement between the parties on the implementation of some contracts. Read: The US closes its Embassy in Kiev and transfers diplomatic personnel to Lviv 15:04 Russia responds to NATO that its presence in the Arctic is of “vital interest.” The Kremlin on Monday rejected statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called Russia’s presence in the Arctic a “challenge” and warned that it is a “vital area” for Moscow’s economic and security interests, which is why they reserve the right to protect them “in an appropriate manner.” 6:24 At least five killed in Russian shelling in Zaporiyia region. At least five people have been killed by Russian shelling in the village of Kamianka in the Zaporiyia region of southern Ukraine. The leader of the region, Alexander Starukh, has indicated that there may be more casualties because there are likely to be people under the rubble. Read: A sex offender who poses a 'real risk' to the public escapes from a UK jail 21:57 Zelenski urges IAEA to move “much faster” to protect Zaporiyia. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski has warned that “every minute” Russian troops spend at the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant increases the risk of “a global radioactive disaster,” so he has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other organizations to move “much faster” to protect these facilities. 17:56 Zelenski proposes that the IAEA take over control of the Zaporiyia power plant. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski on Wednesday proposed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) take over the reins of the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, considered the largest in Europe and under the control of Russian forces since the beginning of March.







