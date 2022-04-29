Ukraine opens a humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhia to areas occupied by the Russian Army



Residents of Energodar arrive in Zaporizhia by buses – DMYTRO SMOLIYENKO / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO

MADRID, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Ukrainian authorities reported this Thursday the opening of a humanitarian corridor from the city of Zaporizhia to the areas occupied by the Russian Army in the region of the same name.

This has been confirmed in a Telegram message by the Zaporizhia regional military administration, which has indicated that “a humanitarian corridor has been opened from the city to the temporarily occupied areas.”

The route will pass through the city of Vasilivka, in Zaporizhia, and will be available between 11:00 and 18:00 for civilians to move around.

This same Thursday, the Russian forces have carried out a missile attack on the town, as indicated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “This morning an enemy missile has fallen. Two houses have been seriously damaged,” they asserted before lamenting that there are at least three victims, one of them a child.

In a statement, the Army has asserted that the attack has been carried out with several X-55 air-to-ground missiles and has caused a power outage. The Russian authorities, for their part, have clarified that a “large arsenal” has been destroyed.