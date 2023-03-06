Ubisoft and BLAST present “BLAST R6”.

Ubisoft y BLAST have announced details about this 2023 season, and unveiled “BLAST R6”a new global esports circuit for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. It has been created around nine regions, Europe, North America, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, South Korea, Latin America, Asia, Oceania and MENA.. The circuit will be launched during the week of March 6.

The unveiling of Season 2023 is part of BLAST and Ubisoft’s multi-year partnership, which was announced last December and is part of plans to expand and elevate Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene.

Destinations for the international events of the 2023 season.

May 2023 – To conclude the Stage1 BLAST R6 will welcome fans and teams to BLAST’s hometown, Copenhagen (Denmark) where the first Major of the season will be held.

– To conclude the BLAST R6 will welcome fans and teams to BLAST’s hometown, where the first Major of the season will be held. November 2023 – The second Major of the season will take place in United States.

– The of the season will take place in For crown the new Champions of the world at the 2024 Six Invitational, all roads will lead to Brazil.

Majors of BLAST R6

Starting in 2023, the Majors will follow an entirely new competition structure that will be divided into several phases. The first will have 16 teams from the nine regions.. At the end of the first phase of the Major, the teams from top eight teams will advance to the second phase.where they will will join eight other teams who will have qualified directly by performing well in their respective closed leagues. The second will be a competition of 16 teams. The first eight to Will qualify for the Playoffs, where they will have the opportunity to become the BLAST R6 Major champions. and win part of the total prize pool of the event, which will amount to $750.000.

The nine regions and their paths to the Majors.

There will be two ways to qualify:

The Opens which will be held in the nine regions.

which will be held in the nine regions. The CLOSED LEAGUES of selected regions.

At Europe shall be classified four teams:

One team from the EU LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier), will qualify for the first phase of the Major.

One team from the EU League will advance to the first phase of the Major.

Two teams from the UE League will qualify for the second phase of the Major.

At North America shall be classified four teams:

One team from the NA LCQ will qualify for the first round of the Major.

One team from the NA League shall advance to the first round of the Major.

Two teams from the NA League will qualify for the second phase of the Major.

At Brazil will qualify four teams:

One team from Brazil LCQ will qualify for the first phase of the Major.

A team from the Brazil League will advance to the first round of the Major.

Two teams from the Brazil League will qualify for the second phase of the Major.

At Japan shall be classified three teams:

One team from the Japan LCQ will qualify for the first round of the Major.

A team from the Japan League will advance to the first round of the Major.

One team from the Japan League shall qualify for the second phase of the Major.

At South Korea will qualify three teams:

One team from the South Korea LCQ will qualify for the first round of the Major.

A team from the South Korea League will advance to the first round of the Major.

A team from the South Korea League will qualify for the second round of the Major.

At Hispanoamerica will be classified two teams:

One LATAM LCQ team will qualify for the first phase of the Major.

One team from the LATAM League will advance to the first phase of the Major.

At Asia will be classified two teams:

Two teams from the Asia LCQ will qualify for the first round of the Major.

At Oceania shall be classified one team:

One team from the Oceania League will qualify for the first round of the Major.

At MENA shall be classified one team:

One team from the MENA League will qualify for the first round of the Major.

In this link you can consult the details of the circuits of each region, including the structure of the Opens and the leagues.

The road to the Six Invitational

Since BLAST R6 is made up of nine regions, the Six Invitational scoring system will be adjusted. The top 20 teams at the end of the season will qualify for the Six Invitational.

Scoring in regional leagues:

At the regional level, in each phase, teams will receive points based on their performance in their attempt to qualify for the Major.

The top eight teams in each region will score points toward the Six Invitational.

Scoring in the Majors.

At the international level, teams will score points based on their performance in each Major.

The 24 teams participating in each BLAST R6 Major will score points according to their final position in the event.

At the end of each phase, the points earned by each team in the Major will be added to the points already earned at the regional level.

Details about the competition format of the Opens and the BLAST R6 leagues in the nine regions, as well as the schedule of the matchdays, where to watch the matches and the list of the participating teams will be presented in future updates.