Trump’s social media being investigated for money laundering -.

After being banned from almost all social media out there after encouraging the Capitol riots in 2021, Donald Trump founded the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) later that year. In early 2022, TMTG launched Truth Social, a social media platform where the former president currently has more than 5 million followers.

Although this seems like Trump is simply creating his own island on the Internet from which he can say whatever he wants, the Guardian reports that federal agents are currently investigating TMTG for possible ties to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About $8 million in funds would come from are from “two obscure entities that both appear to be partially controlled by the relationship of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.” So far, there has been no response from TMTG or Truth Social.

The reasoning behind the investigation was that in 2022 the $8 million was given to TMTG to keep it afloat. The money came from Paxum Bank, a bank known for its history of providing banking services for the- and sex worker industry. This reportedly makes it more likely to be involved in money laundering and other illegal financing.

Depending on the results of the investigation, this could certainly hinder Trump’s plans for the nomination in the 2024 election.