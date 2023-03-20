Switcback VR is now playable on the PlayStation VR2 – That’s Gaming

236

After a short delay, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is now available for PlayStation VR2. Set in the universe of Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology, it is about a character who ends up in hell after a train accident thanks to the mysterious Belial. Check out the launch trailer below.

Stuck in a roller coaster, the protagonist must fight demons and survive. The locations are based on titles from season 1 such as Man of Medan, House of Ashes, Little Hope and the recent The Devil in Me. In addition to haptic feedback, there is eye-tracking support and sometimes you must resist blinking, otherwise enemies move to attack.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is far from the end of the series, as Supermassive Games is working on Directive 8020, a sci-fi horror that serves as the premiere for season 2. Four other titles have also been trademarked, although they have not yet been officially confirmed. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.