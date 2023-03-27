This is how John Wick gets in shape – John Wick: Chapter 4

Anyone who has seen not just John Wick: Chapter 4 but any of the films in the franchise is no doubt wondering what kind of training Keanu Reeves undergoes in order to complete such a huge set of demanding fight sequences. Fortunately, Reeves’ trainer Patrick Murphy recently spoke with GQ about this process and how he gets Reeves in shape for the role.

We are told that the training largely revolves around cable and band resistance activities and zero heavy lifting sessions, because the goal was never to build muscle mass, but to affect Reeves’ posture, alignment and stabilization so that he could undertake such a demanding film schedule while in his 50s.

To add, getting into John Wick shape also requires modern recovery efforts, which means cryotherapy and ice baths, and a diet consisting of whole foods backed up with recovery supplements to keep the actor in fighting shape.

But of course this level of training requires consistency and a strong mental attitude, and Murphy stated that Reeves trained daily (even on weekends) after stunt training and that he “is second to none when it comes to focus and effort for a physical role.”

If you’re looking for something to get you in shape for now, check out Murphy’s workout via GQ.