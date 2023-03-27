Esports Bureau: Red Bull Contested arrives

Red Bull announced Thursday that it will host a Fortnite live LAN event for the United Kingdom called Red Bull Contested on June 10 at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to a statement, the event is not supported by Epic Games.

The event, which will have a total prize pool of $120,000, will feature a 100-player singles format over eight rounds using a point system to determine the top ranking, with eliminations in the last four rounds worth double points.

The tournament will also invite high-profile Fortnite players to Scotland, including Martin ‘MrSavage’ Foss Andersen, Harry “Veno” Pearson, Thomas “Th0masHD” Høxbro Davidsen, Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, Zachariah “Pinq” Siddall, Jackson “Eomzo” Fretz, Reuben “Nebs” Belisle, Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic, Alexandre “Andilex” Christophe and Sebastian “Trippernn” Sommer Kjaer. Open online qualifiers for UK and EU players will be held on May 20 and 22, respectively, for the last available spots.

The event will take place in front of a live audience and will also be streamed on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels. In addition, AGON by AOC has been named the official monitor partner for Red Bull Contested.