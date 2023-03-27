Esports

Esports Bureau: Red Bull Contested arrives

By Michael Meyers

Red Bull announced Thursday that it will host a Fortnite live LAN event for the United Kingdom called Red Bull Contested on June 10 at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to a statement, the event is not supported by Epic Games.

The event, which will have a total prize pool of $120,000, will feature a 100-player singles format over eight rounds using a point system to determine the top ranking, with eliminations in the last four rounds worth double points.

The tournament will also invite high-profile Fortnite players to Scotland, including Martin ‘MrSavage’ Foss Andersen, Harry “Veno” Pearson, Thomas “Th0masHD” Høxbro Davidsen, Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, Zachariah “Pinq” Siddall, Jackson “Eomzo” Fretz, Reuben “Nebs” Belisle, Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic, Alexandre “Andilex” Christophe and Sebastian “Trippernn” Sommer Kjaer. Open online qualifiers for UK and EU players will be held on May 20 and 22, respectively, for the last available spots.

Read:  Enthusiast Gaming appoints Nick Brien CEO

The event will take place in front of a live audience and will also be streamed on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels. In addition, AGON by AOC has been named the official monitor partner for Red Bull Contested.

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 27 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

This is how John Wick gets in shape – John Wick: Chapter 4

Blue Lock anime (Season 2) Movie: What Fans Can Expect ?