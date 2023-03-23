These 8 AI apps make your everyday life much easier















Artificial intelligence is not only there for chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing Chat, but can also be used for many other areas of life and everyday life. From improving your mental health to creatively designing your documents: We introduce you to 8 AI-based tools that can make your everyday life enormously easier.

Luminar Neo















The first photo editor based entirely on artificial intelligence , this is how Luminar Neo is advertised on the official website. This is photo editing software like Adobe Lightroom or Capture One, but with a ton of unique AI-powered effects and editing features.

Some of the features are already familiar from smartphones that use AI, such as the Google Pixel 7. You can sharpen blurred images, remove objects and people from the background, add light sources afterwards, reduce noise, upscale images, retouch portraits and much more – all AI-powered, which significantly reduces the workload.

Runway















Runway is an AI-based video editor that offers over 30 AI-based tools in addition to the usual video editing functions. For example, you can exchange parts of the image for generated objects, automatically generate subtitles, blur or replace backgrounds, upscale low resolutions, remove unwanted objects or people, create slow motion and much more.

Additionally, like other AI image generators, Runway can create videos and images from text prompts.

Rewind.ai















Rewind.ai is a search engine for anything on your Mac computer. The program records what you see, hear and speak and makes everything searchable using artificial intelligence. For example, you can enter a keyword in the search and Rewind.ai will search it Past of your Mac after this one. It doesn’t matter if the word was on your screen or if someone said it in a phone call. Such a tool can be very helpful if you attend a lot of meetings, for example.

With a tool that records practically everything, data protection officers of course listen very carefully. Rewind.ai developers emphasize that all data is stored locally and nowhere else. In order for your memory to fill up, they are also extremely heavily compressed – 3,750 times according to the company.

gene















Genei is an AI-based summarization and research tool that can import, view, summarize and analyze PDFs and web pages. It is especially very useful for students, researchers, scientists, writers and anyone else who has to process a large amount of information as it helps to find and process information faster and more efficiently.

Similar to ChatGPT, you can ask Genei direct questions about keywords to get answers faster.

Napkin.ai















Napkin is a document editor that makes it easy to create visually appealing notes and documents using AI. This allows you to quickly and easily add drawings, diagrams, and graphs to your records by simply searching for specific keywords. It can also automatically connect and tag your documents. This happens depending on the content, which makes it easier to organize.

Personal.ai















One of the most useful features of language models like ChatGPT is the ability to remember and relate to previous conversations. Personal.ai is a chat assistant that does just that and more. As you use it, the bot remembers everything you tell it and learns your personality and style to create a personalized experience. You can think of it as building your own language model à la ChatGPT that is tailored to you and can serve as a personal database.

Socratic















Socratic is an app from Google that uses AI to help students with homework and seminar papers. You can photograph handwritten or printed tasks and the artificial intelligence then analyzes and solves them. In addition, Socratic presents useful explanations of the tasks and is even able to answer difficult exam questions. Over 21 subjects are supported, including math, history, geography, social studies, chemistry, biology and physics.

Youper















Youper is a mental health app based on artificial intelligence. She uses interactive therapy exercises from cognitive behavioral therapy to encourage changes in a person’s behavior and thinking. It reduces anxiety, increases motivation and improves mood. Artificial intelligence analyzes the process or the progress of the user and adjusts the exercises accordingly. Youper also includes its own AI-based chatbot with which you can share your emotions and worries.

Have you ever used any of these tools yourself or another one based on AI? Which tools and programs do you think could benefit greatly from machine learning and artificial intelligence? Or do you not think much of AI, ChatGPT and Co. and see risks and problems in them? Share your experience and opinion with us in the comments!