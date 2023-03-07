The most important eTennis tournament returns

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) is pleased to announce the return of Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas, the world’s largest electronic tennis tournament, by 2023.

In its sixth editionThe tournament will once again be held in one of the most popular mobile tennis video games in the world, the Tennis Clash, by Wildlife Studios. It has more than 120 million downloads and, in the past year, more than 238,000 people from 207 territories worldwide participated in the eTennis tournament organized by FFT.

We are delighted to announce the details of our 2023 competition together with FFT. Continuing our successful partnership from last year, we have created an even more exciting and engaging experience for our players. By being part of the Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas, we are committed to providing our players with the best content and experiences, offering them the opportunity to compete at Roland-Garros, a dream come true for any tennis fan around the world. Dotan Arad, CEO of Tennis Clash

At this year’s event, eight finalists will compete in the Grand Final in its own Roland-Garros the friday, may 26and the qualifiers will play for a share of the prize money of 5.000€. Seven of the eight places in the final will be awarded to players from different qualifying events. Meanwhile, the eighth place will be awarded to the winner of the virtual tournament. Australian Open Tennis Clash 2023, William Foster, who also won the event Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas 2022.

The full breakdown of how the eight places will be determined is as follows:

1 seat for the winner from Australian Open 2023, William Foster.

for the from 2023, 4 seats for the three open heats: Open Qualifier No. 1 (winner) from February 23 to 27, Open Qualifier No. 2 (winner) from March 23 to 27, and Open Qualifier no. 3 (winner and runner-up) from April 20 to 24.

for the three open heats: (winner) from February 23 to 27, (winner) from March 23 to 27, and (winner and runner-up) from April 20 to 24. 1 place for the closed qualifier Women in Games.

for the closed qualifier 1 seat for the closed qualifier Handigamers.

for the closed qualifier 1 seat for the closed qualifier Twitch Community Clash.

On the other hand, Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas will expand its partnership with Women in Gamesan international charity that makes videogames a way to make a difference in the world of gaming. a safe place for women. In addition, it will introduce a new collaboration with Handigamersa French charitable organization that assists women with people with reduced mobility to play video games. Both organizations will hold qualifying events behind closed doors, in which the winners will participate in a training program remote training of a month durationprovided by the French esports organization Team MCES.

Prior to the Grand Final, the eight finalists will also have the opportunity to attend an esports workshopcourtesy of the FFT, to ensure that all participants are prepared to give their best on match day. The FFT is committed to making the video games accessible to all and prides itself on being one of the few organizations that support greater representation in all phases of its competitive environment.

In 2023the FFT will again give the welcome a BNP Paribas as presenting partner and Renault as an official partner of the event for the sixth and second consecutive year, respectively. Its continued support has helped elevate eTennis as a sport. and has contributed to a increase in tournaments high-level tournaments held around the world.

We are absolutely delighted to host a new edition of Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas for the sixth consecutive year and can’t wait to see how the competition develops in the coming months. Last year, we saw exponential growth as a result of our commitment to an esport tournament for mobile devices with the title Tennis Clash by Wildlife Studios, and the introduction of our new tournament format. Through our continued expansion, we look forward to building on the success of previous years and cementing our status as the largest eTennis event in the world. Aymeric Labaste, Roland-Garros International Development Director

The interested publicyou can register for free in one of the Open Qualifier from your smartphone or tablet via the app. Tennis Clashwhich offers many players from all over the world the opportunity to compete in this event.