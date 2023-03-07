Facebook and Instagram get their own versions of Twitter Blue -.

It seems Mark Zuckerberg has taken a look at Elon Musk’s floundering Twitter Blue and decided he wants a piece of the pie. Meta is launching a similar subscription verification service for Facebook and Instagram, known as Meta Verified.

“This week we start rolling out Meta Verified,” he said. Says Zuckerberg. “A subscription service that allows you to verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get additional impersonation protection from accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”

The service starts at $11.99 per month on Internet or $14.99 per month on iOS and is being rolled out in New Zealand in Australia for now, with plans to expand soon. Reaction to the service has been somewhat mixed among Zuckerberg’s post, with some liking the idea of direct access to customer support, while others believe all the features Zuckerberg plans to roll out should just be part of the main service.

What do you think? Do you subscribe to Meta Verified?