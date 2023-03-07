Diablo 4 arrives with system requirements for the Open Beta – That’s Gaming

258

In addition to new details about Diablo 4’s upcoming beta, Blizzard Entertainment has also revealed the system requirements. Everyone will need 45 GB of installation space, Windows 10 64-bit, DirectX 12 and a solid-state drive (yes, even for minimum requirements). Ray tracing is not supported, but will be added after launch.

Minimum requirements, providing 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution at 30 FPS and low settings, include an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100, 8 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280. Recommended requirements include an Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X, 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

It is worth noting that the beta will “attempt” to run on hardware that falls below the minimum requirements, such as hard drives, integrated GPUs and dual-core CPUs. However, the experience will be “significantly reduced,” so try it at your own risk.

The Diablo 4 open beta will be available from March 24 to 27, but pre-purchasers will have earlier access from March 17 to 20. The full game will launch on June 6 for Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox One.