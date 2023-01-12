In 2023, silent films no longer seem relevant to audiences. However, any cinema lover will be able to appreciate them at their true value and understand what the “poet meant”.

Silent films were the beginning-the beginning, and without them, obviously, there would be no Avatar 1 or 2 today… nor Teambuilding or… (even worse) Romina, VTM.

Sadly, cinema nowadays seems to be in somewhat of a decline, quality-wise, but of course, again, it depends a lot on who you ask.

While today, state-of-the-art technology is used for special effects that-are-more-than-good, in the alpha stage of filmmaking, the efforts were almost superhuman. Filmmakers were “going out of their way” to make up for the lack of technology we now take for granted.

Imagine a small movie theater, a silver screen, an orchestra providing atmosphere from under the stage, and an audience enthralled by the magical images that unfolded on the screen: it was all magic.

In order to pay homage to the beginnings, but also to the efforts of people who did their best to entertain you more than a century ago, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to introduce you to some of the silent films that made history, as well as a number of details that, for one reason or another, you might have missed.

The silent film era ended for good with the release of the first “talking” film, 1928’s The Jazz Singer. In the spirit of fairness, the demise of silent films wasn’t marked until a year later, in 1929.

However, in 2011, the silent film The Artist won an Academy Award, much to everyone’s amazement.

The first silent film: The Roundhay Garden Scene

The Roundhay Garden Scene is the name by which a 2.11-second sequence considered to be virtually the earliest film in cinema history is known. The marvel was made in 1888 by French inventor Louis Aimé Augustin Le Prince and runs at 12 frames per second. Basically, you get about 25-26 frames in total.

Granted, we may not exactly be talking about a full-fledged film, but it’s certainly an essential part of cinema history.

Georges Méliès was indeed a visionary. It is said that the circus film-maker used to make his own film sets and that throughout his career he would use various inventive tricks to “draw” stories in his silent films.

The best example of this is 1902’s Le Voyage dans le Lune, the making of which is even mentioned in Hugo (2011), with Méliès himself (played by Ben Kingsley) as one of the main characters.

The most beloved actors of the silent era

In terms of actors who became famous in the silent era, worthy of mention are, without fail, Greta Garbo, who starred in The Mysterious Lady (1928), The Single Standard (1929), and The Kiss (1929).

Furthermore, the famous “Stan and Bran” (Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel) delighted audiences around the world for decades. The two were “big sensations” in Romania, even at a time when “talkies” were no longer a novelty. We, however, still loved the childish antics of the two comedians.

I also can’t help but mention Charlie Chaplin, who effectively redefined the notion of silent films. In the same category is Buster Keaton, the actor, director and stuntman who turned the impossible into the possible, according to a former mayor of Bucharest, now behind bars.

The 100 best silent movies of all time