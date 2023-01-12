In 2023, silent films no longer seem relevant to audiences. However, any cinema lover will be able to appreciate them at their true value and understand what the “poet meant”.
Silent films were the beginning-the beginning, and without them, obviously, there would be no Avatar 1 or 2 today… nor Teambuilding or… (even worse) Romina, VTM.
Sadly, cinema nowadays seems to be in somewhat of a decline, quality-wise, but of course, again, it depends a lot on who you ask.
While today, state-of-the-art technology is used for special effects that-are-more-than-good, in the alpha stage of filmmaking, the efforts were almost superhuman. Filmmakers were “going out of their way” to make up for the lack of technology we now take for granted.
Imagine a small movie theater, a silver screen, an orchestra providing atmosphere from under the stage, and an audience enthralled by the magical images that unfolded on the screen: it was all magic.
In order to pay homage to the beginnings, but also to the efforts of people who did their best to entertain you more than a century ago, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to introduce you to some of the silent films that made history, as well as a number of details that, for one reason or another, you might have missed.
The silent film era ended for good with the release of the first “talking” film, 1928’s The Jazz Singer. In the spirit of fairness, the demise of silent films wasn’t marked until a year later, in 1929.
However, in 2011, the silent film The Artist won an Academy Award, much to everyone’s amazement.
The first silent film: The Roundhay Garden Scene
The Roundhay Garden Scene is the name by which a 2.11-second sequence considered to be virtually the earliest film in cinema history is known. The marvel was made in 1888 by French inventor Louis Aimé Augustin Le Prince and runs at 12 frames per second. Basically, you get about 25-26 frames in total.
Granted, we may not exactly be talking about a full-fledged film, but it’s certainly an essential part of cinema history.
The best example of this is 1902’s Le Voyage dans le Lune, the making of which is even mentioned in Hugo (2011), with Méliès himself (played by Ben Kingsley) as one of the main characters.
The most beloved actors of the silent era
In terms of actors who became famous in the silent era, worthy of mention are, without fail, Greta Garbo, who starred in The Mysterious Lady (1928), The Single Standard (1929), and The Kiss (1929).
Furthermore, the famous “Stan and Bran” (Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel) delighted audiences around the world for decades. The two were “big sensations” in Romania, even at a time when “talkies” were no longer a novelty. We, however, still loved the childish antics of the two comedians.
I also can’t help but mention Charlie Chaplin, who effectively redefined the notion of silent films. In the same category is Buster Keaton, the actor, director and stuntman who turned the impossible into the possible, according to a former mayor of Bucharest, now behind bars.
The 100 best silent movies of all time
- The General – 1926 – Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman
- Metropolis – 1927 – Fritz Lang
- Sunrise – 1927 – F.W. Murnau
- City Lights – 1931 – Charles Chaplin
- Nosferatu – 1922 – F.W. Murnau
- The Gold Rush – 1925 – Charles Chaplin
- The Passion and Death of Joan of Arc – 1928 – Carl Theodor Dreyer
- Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari – 1920 – Robert Wiene
- Bronenosets ‘Potyomkin’ – 1925 – Sergei M. Eisenstein
- Greed – 1924 – Erich von Stroheim
- Die Büchse der Pandora – 1929 – G.W. Pabst
- The Crowd – 1928 – King Vidor
- The Wind – 1928 – Victor Sjöström
- Napoleon – 1927 – Abel Gance
- The Birth of a Nation – 1915 – D.W. Griffith
- Intolerance 1916 D.W. Griffith
- Sherlock, Jr. – 1924 – Buster Keaton
- The Big Parade – 1925 – King Vidor
- Safety Last – 1923 – Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor
- The Phantom of the Opera – 1925 – Rupert Julian
- Broken Blossoms – 1919 – D.W. Griffith
- Der letzte Mann – 1924 – F.W. Murnau
- The Kid – 1921 – Charles Chaplin
- Steamboat Bill, Jr. – 1928 – Charles F. Reisner
- Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ – 1925 – Fred Niblo
- The Thief of Bagdad – 1924 – Raoul Walsh
- Flesh and the Devil – 1927 – Clarence Brown
- Our Hospitality – 1923 – Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone
- Wings – 1927 – William A. Wellman
- Chelovek s kinoapparatom – 1929 – Dziga Vertov
- Nanook of the North – 1922 – Robert J. Flaherty
- Faust – 1926 – F.W. Murnau
- Way Down East – 1920 – D.W. Griffith
- Häxan – 1922 – Benjamin Christensen
- Das Tagebuch einer Verlorenen – 1929 – G.W. Pabst
- The Unknown – 1927 – Tod Browning
- The Cameraman – 1928 – Edward Sedgwick
- The Circus – 1928 – Charles Chaplin
- Show People – 1928 – King Vidor
- An Andalusian Dog – 1928 – Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dali
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame 1923 Wallace Worsley
- Dr. Mabuse: Der Spieler – 1922 – Fritz Lang
- The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse – 1921 – Rex Ingram
- The Sheik – 1921 – George Melford
- Die Nibelungen – 1924 – Fritz Lang
- The Freshman – 1925 – Sam Taylor and Fred Newmeyer
- The Mark of Zorro – 1920 – Fred Niblo
- Tol’able David – 1921 – Henry King
- He Who Gets Slapped – 1924 – Victor Sjöström
- Girl Shy – 1924 – Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor
- The Wedding March – 1928 – Erich von Stroheim
- The Man Who Laughs – 1928 – Paul Leni
- The Lodger – 1926 – Alfred Hitchcock
- Seven Chances – 1925 – Buster Keaton
- The Last Command – 1928 – Josef von Sternberg
- Foolish Wives – 1922 – Erich von Stroheim
- Orphans of the Storm – 1921 – D.W. Griffith
- Sparrows – 1926 – William Beaudine
- The Navigator – 1924 – Buster Keaton and Donald Crisp
- Zemlya – 1930 – Aleksandr Dovzhenko
- Tabu – 1931 – F.W. Murnau and Robert J. Flaherty
- Les Vampires – 1915-16 – Louis Feuillade
- The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg – 1927 – Ernst Lubitsch
- Beggars of Life – 1928 – William A. Wellman
- My Best Girl – 1927 – Sam Taylor
- Cops – 1922 – Buster Keaton and Eddie Cline
- Der Golem – 1920 – Paul Wegener
- The Trip to the Moon – 1902 – Georges Méliès
- The Son of the Sheik – 1926 – George Fitzmaurice
- 7th Heaven – 1927 – Frank Borzage
- It – 1927 – Clarence Badger
- The Lost World – 1925 – Harry O. Hoyt
- The Kid Brother 1927 Ted Wilde and J.A. Howe
- The Immigrant – 1917 – Charles Chaplin
- Queen Kelly – 1928 – Erich von Stroheim
- Oktiabr [October] – 1928 – Sergei M. Eisenstein
- Cabiria – 1914 – Giovanni Pastrone
- Robin Hood – 1922 – Allan Dwan
- The Docks of New York – 1928 – Josef von Sternberg
- Stachka – 1924 – Sergei M. Eisenstein
- The Great Train Robbery – 1903 – Edwin S. Porter
- Der müde Tod [Destiny] – 1921 – Fritz Lang
- Speedy – 1928 – Ted Wilde
- Sadie Thompson – 1928 – Raoul Walsh
- Tess of the Storm Country – 1922 – John S. Robertson
- A Woman of Paris – 1923 – Charles Chaplin
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – 1920 – John S. Robertson
- The Last of the Mohicans – 1920 – Maurice Tourneur and Clarence Brown
- The Unholy Three – 1925 – Tod Browning
- Mat [Mother] – 1926 – Vsevolod I. Pudovkin
- The Cheat – 1915 – Cecil B. DeMille
- Variety – 1925 – E.A. Dupont
- Die Freudlose Gasse – 1924 – G.W. Pabst
- Big Business – 1929 – James W. Horne
- The Iron Mask – 1929 – Allan Dwan
- The King of Kings – 1927 – Cecil B. DeMille
- The Iron Horse – 1924 – John Ford
- The Penalty – 1920 – Wallace Worsley
- Stella Maris – 1918 – Marshall Neilan
- Underworld – 1927 – Josef von Sternberg