High-end Honor Magic5 series prepares for launch

Honor’s flagship Magic series is about to reach its fifth generation, and new indications suggest the launch is very close. The Honor Magic4 launched at Mobile World Congress last year, and the next generation could also debut around the Barcelona tech fair, as the devices have already reached regulatory approval committees.

Honor Magic5 to launch in the near future

Digital Chat Station, the Chinese leaker mainly operating on Weibo, has spotted that a phone codenamed “Piaget” and model number PGT-AN00, has been listed on the website of MIIT, China’s Ministry of Technology.

The listing doesn’t provide much detail about the Honor Magic5 hardware, but we’ve already had unofficial information available for a while. For example, we know that the Magic5, Magic 5 Pro and Magic5 Ultimate models will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the most powerful chipset. We also know that the phone will use three cameras, all with sensors of equal resolution. Three 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel cameras are rumored to be used, and the zoom camera would offer up to 100x digital zoom.

honor magic5 pro

We don’t have official images of the phones yet, but there are unofficial images based on information available online that show a camera system with three lenses arranged in a triangular shape framed in a circle.

Alongside the three models with high-end hardware, a Magic5 Lite is also expected, rumored to use a mid-range chipset: the overclocked Snapdragon 695. Most likely, as with last year’s Magic4 Lite, the mid-range model won’t have much in common with the flagships in the same series.

