Test your knowledge: What is the name of the laptop computer in the picture?

Launched in 1981, this was the first commercially successful portable computer. It was called?

1. Kaypro II

2. Kyotronic KC-85

3. Osborne 1

4. Epson HX-20

Correct answer: Osborne 1

Released by Osborne Computer Corporation, the Osborne 1 weighed 11.1 kg and did not include a battery. It had to be plugged into an electrical outlet to work. Even so, the device was considered a portable computer because it could be carried like a briefcase. It was touted as the only PC that could be stored under an aircraft seat.

The design was based on that of the Xerox NoteTaker prototype, developed in 1976 by Alan Kay at Xerox PARC.

The Osborne 1 cost $1,795 when it debuted on the market, equivalent to $5,759 in today’s money.

The computer ran the CP/M 2.2 operating system and came with a software package worth almost as much as the device. The Osborne 1 had a 4 MHz Zilog Z80 processor, 64 KB RAM, and a 5″ diagonal monochrome CRT display. The success of this model quickly led to the emergence of competitors such as the Kaypro II.

The Osborne 1 was a huge commercial success for its time. At one point, the manufacturer was selling 10,000 units a month.