In the future, Ubisoft will be able to use an AI to help with dialogues in games

The French game manufacturer has the AI-supported tool at an event
Ubisoft Ghostwriter presented. This will be used in the future to write dialogues in their games and to support the writers. It aims to give them more free time to work on core elements of the games.
Incidentally, the tool was developed by Ubisoft itself, more precisely by Ubisoft La Forge, the research and development department.
First of all only for NCP dialogs
First of all, the game manufacturer Ubisoft wants to use ghostwriters only for monosyllabic NCP phrases and noisesthe kind of snippets of dialogue that the non-player characters just blare out into the world.
However, this could only be the beginning. The further Ubisoft Ghostwriter develops, the more often the studio could use the software. The use of secondary characters or (possibly also for) dialogues of protagonists would pave the way.
The headwind is great
It goes without saying that experienced authors are fighting against AI. Alanah Pearce, who works for Sony Santa Monica, immediately tweeted:
link to Twitter content
For me as a writer, editing AI generated scripts/dialogs is far more time consuming than writing my own lines of text. I would far prefer if AAA studios used the budget they spend developing tools like this to hire more writers.
Other authors and dubbing actors blew the same horn. Are the concerns justified?
Back in November, Ubisoft La Forge and Riot Games announced that they were working on a joint project to stop offensive statements in game chats.
The AI of
Zero Harm in Comms-Initiative is said to be a shared database in which artificial intelligence collects in-game data from chats in order to pre-moderate toxic chats in the future.
By the way, AI and gaming are popular game partners. For example, users have had characters from GTA: San Andreas portrayed as real people, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have heated discussions about Overwatch, and in our GameStar podcast we asked the AI about their favorite game.
AI as an author support should ensure dialogues and more free time for important gaming core elements. Do you believe in it? Could AIs possibly write entire games in the future? Or do you think that this kind of creativity and imagination is incumbent on humans? Feel free to share your feelings with us in the comments.