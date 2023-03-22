Test your knowledge: Do you know what the first mobile phone was called?

Pictured is the ancestor of today’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices. Do you know what the first mobile phone, launched in the 1970s, was called?

1. IBM Simon

2. PalmPilot

3. Motorola DynaTAC

4. Mobira Cityman 900

Correct answer: Motorola DynaTAC

Martin Cooper is the man who invented the mobile phone, in 1973, while working for the American company Motorola. The first mobile phone, called the DynaTAC 8000x, weighed 1.1 kg and was 25 cm long. Earlier mobile phones had been developed that could be installed in cars or carried in bags, but they were heavy and bulky.

On April 3, 1973, Cooper called colleague and rival Joel Engel, head of research at Bell Labs, telling him that he had just called him from a real cell phone in the heart of Manhattan.

Photo credit: Wikimedia