Step together into the world of superior efficiency combined with the magical design of the gas fireplace (P)

Unlike classic wood-burning fireplaces or cheap cast-iron stoves, the gas-fired fireplace is not at all inferior to traditional heating options, quite the contrary: in terms of heat efficiency and the fact that it can be used for homes connected to the public gas network, it ranks at least equal.

In addition, one of the advantages of the gas fireplace derives from the fact that its installation does not involve the need for a traditional and costly chimney, the exhaust of the flue gases being facilitated by an insulated, coaxial pipework flue, such as we see in apartment heating plants, with installation on the wall of the building or directly on the roof. Another benefit not to be overlooked is that in the case of a gas fireplace, there is no need for an external power supply as the system has its own power system.

Although the main purpose of a fireplace is to provide the necessary warmth to a home, I don’t think it will bother anyone that, in addition to the practical aspect, opting for such a solution will also go a long way towards making your home a welcoming space, ready to lend your personality and give your home a true “home” feel.

Opinions on the best type of fireplace will always be divided, but the truth is, a fireplace will become a perfect choice when taking into account the type, purpose and lifestyle of those for whom it is to be installed.

That’s exactly what fireplaces from the Siberian craftsmen’s range do! In addition to practical qualities, the models on offer combine elegance with modern functionality, all for increased comfort. The large open fireboxes offer an idyllic view of the flames, giving the authentic sensation of wood burning on the fire. They are equipped with a remote control with a touch function that gives absolute control of the burning process or flame height adjustment. The thermostat is integrated directly into the remote control, while temperature settings can be programmed up to seven days in advance.

And if you’re looking for an even simpler option, or if you prefer a solution with more emphasis on aesthetics and design, in addition to classic wood-burning fireplaces or corner fireplaces, the Romanian company based in Sibiu also offers a range of alternative heating solutions for decorative fireplaces: electric fireplaces for apartment blocks or mobile gas/bioethanol fireplaces, ideal for terraces, gardens, outdoor events, restaurants or hotels.

They operate on the same combustion principle, with the possibility of manual or remote control. The top is made of protective glass, which is a design and safety feature. For increased mobility, the decorative gas fireplace can be easily manoeuvred thanks to the wheels, which can also be locked when required.

So if you live in a block of flats or in a residential area with restrictions, but still dream of magical evenings spent with your family in the atmosphere of a premium quality fireplace, then gas solutions are the perfect alternative! The online shop of Siberian professionals offers a wide range of fireplaces from stock, both gas, wood or decorative, along with impeccable installation services, quality guarantee and free home delivery.