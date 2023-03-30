Siemens EQ900 high-end fully automatic coffee machine cheaper than the Amazon spring offer: save €850 now















The Siemens EQ900 fully automatic coffee machine is one of the best around: Just trying out the many options is endless fun – you’ll discover coffee like never before!

If you are looking for a high-end fully automatic coffee machine, who always conjures up perfect coffee for you and offers a variety of setting options, then you should take a closer look at the Siemens EQ900. Now he is just reduced at Amazon 850€! Here we show you what this wonderful fully automatic machine can do.

Siemens EQ900: The best fully automatic coffee machine ever?

A special feature of the EQ900 is the iAroma system, which gives you the choice between the Comfort or Barista settings. With the former you can be sure of perfect coffee, without having to worry too much about the settings. With Barista, on the other hand, you become a coffee expert yourself and create the perfect coffee according to your individual preferences.















The Siemens EQ900 also thinks of small details like pre-warmed cups. But you have to pay an additional €150 for the BeanIdent technology compared to the offer. In our experience, however, it’s not worth it.

This ensures that the coffee always tastes good Ceramic grinder and the intelligent instantaneous water heater, which constantly keeps the brewing temperature at the ideal temperature. With individual setting options for Strength, temperature, grind, coffee-milk ratio and brewing speed you still have a lot of options to approach the really “perfect” coffee bit by bit. Just trying it out is a lot of fun.

Smart fully automatic coffee machine for latte macchiato and co.

A special highlight of the EQ900 is the smart touch display and the associated app, with which you Discover and try out hundreds of coffee recipes from all over the world can. Whether you are looking for a classic cappuccino, a delicious latte macchiato or a trendy flat white, with the EQ900 you can prepare your favorite coffee specialty in no time at all. The recipes can also Save and save as favorites for your profile.















So many options and yet very easy to use: With the Siemens EQ900 you will become a professional.

All in all, the Siemens EQ900 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-end fully automatic coffee machine with many setting options and smart features. Thanks to the iAroma system, the ceramic grinder, the intelligent instantaneous water heater and the individual setting options, you get coffee that is exactly to your taste.

In addition to the generally high quality, the smart integration of coffee specialties from all over the world is a highlight, that invites you to try it out. Maybe you’ll discover types of coffee that taste better than anything you’ve seen before?

Now there’s the fully automatic machine €850 cheaper in the Amazon offer: €1749 instead of €2599. For the optional BeanIdent, which analyzes your beans according to the degree of roasting, you would have to pay an additional €150 – but in our opinion it’s not that much worth it.

