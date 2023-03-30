Apple has set the WWDC date. VR headset and iOS 17 are expected at the conference to kick off

Apple has officially announced the date for WWDC 2023, the event at which several major announcements are expected. The last time we saw hardware on the WWDC stage was when the move from Intel processors on x86 architecture to Apple Silicon on ARM was announced, and now this stage will most likely host the launch of the Reality One/Pro virtual reality device. Also expected here are details of new OS releases for devices in the other categories.

WWDC 2023 could be one of Apple’s biggest events of the year

The Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, is the annual conference Apple holds to bring software developers working on its platforms together in one place. It will take place June 5-9 For the past few years, however, WWDC has been held in a virtual, remote format, and this year is no change from pandemonium. Attendees will be able to log in and attend presentations and seminars from anywhere in the world. Only on the first day will there be a physical event at Apple’s headquarters, Apple Park.

This presentation, which kicks off the event, is rumored to include the announcement of the Reality One device, with an impressive presentation, along with the announcement and detailing of the software experience with it. Apple will be developing something called xrOS (mixed reality OS or reality OS), which will underpin the new device. Also here we’ll find out all the news about iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and the rest of the software releases for the Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV.

While not much in the way of software upgrades were expected for 2023, recent rumors say that Apple may have changed its mind and that iPhones will get a few interface changes after the new update. Shortly after the announcements, software developers will be able to download and install the new updates on test devices. Traditionally, this means that a few weeks into the summer, the more “brave” who are willing to risk a little stability will be able to download these beta versions to their devices in Public Beta sessions.