Shiba Inu: BONE will be the only token in Shibarium

The highly anticipated launch of Shibarium is not far off, and members of the Shiba Inu community are very excited in anticipation of its launch.

The developers recently made an announcement regarding rumors that more tokens would be needed to use the new network.

Shibarium Update 🧵 As we approach the launch of the upcoming Shibarium Beta Network, we first would like to start by thanking the Shiba community for bringing such energy and excitement surrounding the upcoming phased introduction. 1/6 🧵 – Shibarium Network (@ShibariumNet) January 4, 2023

BONE is and will remain the only token required for gas fees and Shibarium use

The team reaffirmed that the Layer 2 solution belongs to the Shiba community, emphasizing its strong foundation for innovation while fostering the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The developers say that users should keep abreast of official announcements and avoid misinformation from outside parties.

The BONE token has gained more than 10% in the past week. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu crypto project, recently announced that he and his team had met with the Unification Foundation developers to finalize and launch their long-awaited layer 2 solution.

Shytoshi Kusama’s team is now busy “aligning, shipping and finalizing” Shibarium before its official release. This enhancement to the Shiba Inu ecosystem is expected to enable users to conduct faster transactions at lower costs while providing a better user experience.