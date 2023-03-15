Robert Pattinson revealed he once ate nothing but potatoes for 2 weeks in a row – The Batman

Fitness and dieting are two of the big topics of January. As we all try to better ourselves with New Year’s resolutions, Robert Pattinson has talked about some of the wild diets he has tried over the course of his life.

Speaking with The Evening Standard, Pattinson said he has tried the more common methods, including the keto diet, where you focus on eating almost no carbohydrates and instead have a higher fat intake.

Something else Pattinson tried in his journey to lose weight is simply eating boiled potatoes. “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, he said. “Like detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse…. you definitely lose weight.”

Sounds like a strange diet, to say the least. Pattinson also talked about male body image in the same interview, saying that although he has never struggled with the problem himself, he does see how easy it is to “addicted” becoming addicted to tracking your calories and chasing that chiseled physique.