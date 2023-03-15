The brand new color for the iPhone is dividing opinions, but how do you like it?





Source: Pixabay

Apple fans have already guessed it: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now also available in the spring color yellow! There is also a matching silicone case in the same colour. However, the case will not appear for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.





Apple unveiled the little yellow one on Tuesday. No matter what you call it, whether canary yellow or as Sunshine among the colors , the yellow iPhone is certainly not one thing: ordinary. This divides minds, as we will see a little further down in the article. But first a few facts.

Availability: In the USA, England, Australia and Germany, the bright yellow iPhone 14 can be pre-ordered from Friday this week, more precisely from March 10th at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 14th, the roaring yellow iPhone should then be available in stores, or it will end up in the mailbox if you pre-order it – if the post office wants it. As usual, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are available with either 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB.

What do you think of the new yellow iPhone?

A quick poll in the GameStar editorial office revealed: We disagree at best. Of the 16 votes cast, eight say they like the color and eight say they don’t like it. But how do you see it?

In order to be able to answer this question, we have created a suitable survey. We look forward to an active participation!

<br />

Do you find the color of the new case bold, or do you think the new yellow is an attention-grabbing anti-color? Does the bright yellow line up with previously available luxury colors such as Midnight, Polarstern or Product Red? Or is screeching yellow a stylistic blunder in your aesthetic opinion? Practice the style critique in our comments!