Barcelona to host the Global Esports Summit

Esports professionals from all over the world will have an appointment for next October in the Global Esports Summit (GES)the most important international e-sports congress in Europe, which will be held on will take place at the Hyatt Regency Tower at Barcelona. An appointment that estimates a participation of 900 specialists from 30 countries and which will reinforce the leadership of the Catalan capital in the video game sector.

Previous editions have been held in Madrid. This year, GES chooses Barcelona as the venue after the success of its thematic edition GESX last December, which was received with great interest by institutions, brands and entities. A key factor in this decision was the mediation of the Fundació PuntCatwhich has worked to attract the organization of the congress to this change of venue.

The GES23 will offer two intensive days on the concept of “sportainment”. Through a twenty papers y round tables with the participation of international experts, GES 23 will focus on the dissemination of knowledge around the esports ecosystem.the innovationand will serve for the promotion of entrepreneurship in this field with the presentation of trends and also by contributing to the creation of networks and networking among the participants.

The summit will have several differentiated areas of activities, in the. main auditorium from HYATT Regency Tower will be held commercial and corporate presentations throughout the first day and will host the plenary session of lectures and panels at the second day. It will feature a large common space where the following areas will be located open networking and from premium networking with corporate spaces and exhibition area.

New GESX 2 room

The novelty of GES23 will be the GESX area, a presentation area where will be heldin parallel to the program, events and assemblies of institutions, special presentations, workshops y thematic seminars.

It will also feature a space for press and content. where media professionals will be able to develop their streamings and will be carried out live programs and interviews. As in the past editions, during the two days there will be a VIP lounge to host meetings and reception of speakers and authorities.

It is planned to attendance of international professionals and entities.with an outstanding presence from LATAM and this edition is expected to have the most innovative partnership profile within the ecosystem, both endemic and non-endemic.

Registrations will be opened in the coming weeks, which in the case of VIPs, will have a very limited quota.