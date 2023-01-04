Robert Kiyosaki predicts gold will soar to $3,800 while silver will rise to $75 by 2023

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has predicted that the price of gold will reach $3,800 this year, while silver will reach $75. He also explained why he has become a “gold bug” and a “silver nut“.

Robert Kiyosaki’s predictions for gold and silver prices in 2023

The author of Rich Dad Poor DadRobert Kiyosaki, shared his predictions on the price level of gold and silver in 2023.

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted on Thursday:

I predict silver will hit $75 and gold $3,800 by 2023.

He explains, “I started loving gold in 1972. I was a Navy pilot in Vietnam, flying behind enemy lines in hopes of buying gold at a discount because the mine was in enemy hands. I discovered that the price of gold is the same all over the world.“

The famous author also shared how he got into money in another tweet last week:”I became a silver nut in 1964. I was looking at a dime and saw a copper tint on the edge. I was only 17 years old, but I knew we were getting screwed with our money. Little did I know at the time that the U.S. government was violating Gresham’s Law, which states that counterfeit money makes gold and silver disappear.“

Last week, he warned investors that this may be their last chance to buy gold and silver on the cheap. He expects the stock market to crash, driving up gold and silver prices. At the time of writing, gold futures are trading at $1,835.30 and silver at $24.24.

Robert Kiyosaki has repeatedly said that he does not trust the Biden administration, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury and Wall Street.

He expects the stock, bond, and real estate markets to collapse as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation. He also believes that the U.S. dollar is “toast“.

In addition to gold and silver, Kiyosaki also recommends bitcoin. He recently stated that bitcoin investors will get rich when the Federal Reserve pivots and prints trillions of “fake” dollars. The famous author also noted that he is a bitcoin investor, not a trader, so he gets excited when the price of gold and silver rises. BTC is hitting a new low. On Saturday, he said he was buying more bitcoin, warning that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will crush most other crypto-currencies with its regulation.