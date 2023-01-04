Health alert due to carcinogenic products in shampoo: all brands concerned

The multinational personal care products company. Unilever announced that it is recalling certain aerosol shampoos as a precautionary measure against the possibility that they may contain benzenea chemical that can cause cancer in the bloodas leukemia. Although this was a decision taken by the company itself, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists Unilever’s alert on its website.

Benzene, also known as benzolis a colorless liquid with a sweet odor. It evaporates rapidly in air and is only slightly soluble in water. It is also highly flammable. Benzene is mainly used as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, as a starting product and intermediate in the synthesis of numerous chemicals, as well as in gasoline.

@el_periodico EYE WITH YOUR SHAMPOO #greenscreen #noticiastiktok #alerta #champu #cancerigeno #health #drill #debessaber #noticias #infotok #actualidad #helthy ♬ original sound – El Periódico

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. It can lead to cancers, such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can involve a life-threatening“, explains the statement, which also states that humans are daily exposed to benzene through different sources.

70% contained benzol

Valisurea testing laboratory based in New Haven (Connecticut, USA) tested 148 batches of 34 brands of spray dry shampoo and found that 70% contained benzene. The company filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to urge the recall of products containing benzene.

Although the affected products are sold only in the U.S. and Canada, there is a possibility that they may have found their way into Spain and remaining European countries via the Internet. or through people residing in North America or who have visited one of its countries as tourists.

The recalled products are Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Nexxus and TIGI brand aerosol shampoos. Among them are recalled bottles of Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral, Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean, Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible, Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify, Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal, Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean, TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo, Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher, Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo, Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo, Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo, Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo, Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.