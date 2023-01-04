Revolutionary acoustic heat pump without dangerous refrigerants invented in France

French startup Equium has developed a refrigerant-free acoustic heat pump designed for use in homes.

The company manufactures the core, and another company integrates it into heat pumps. The highest power model available is 3 kW.

The pump uses a very interesting technology developed over 20 years by Cédric François, the company’s founder. In a vessel containing helium at a pressure of 30 bar there is a high-fidelity audio speaker, powered by electricity. This creates an acoustic wave that causes the gas in the pressure vessel to compress or expand, generating heat or cold. The pressure vessel is in a container filled with water, which absorbs or releases heat, so the pump can be used to heat or cool a home.

According to the manufacturer, the pump has a maximum coefficient of performance (COP) of 4, i.e. it can produce up to 4 kW of heat energy for every kW of electricity used. Furthermore, the new system can heat water up to a temperature of 80 degrees Celsius. Because helium can remain in gaseous form down to -200 degrees Celsius, the French-developed pump can cool air to lower temperatures than conventional pumps.

Equium claims that its heat pump can be used with an air source (-15 to +50 degrees Celsius) or a water source. The company recommends using a water-water system, as this is the liquid with which the pump core is filled.

In the future, the startup wants to develop 10 kW models. According to Equium, its pumps run for 30 years and the installation process is easy. Prices have not yet been set, but should be similar to conventional solutions, according to François.

Photo: Shutterstock, Equium