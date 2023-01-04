Concerts of 2023 in Romania: from Robbie Williams, Depeche Mode and Eros Ramazzotti to Iggy Pop, Pantera and Samael

Slowly life is getting back to normal, and if 2022 saw a series of memorable concerts, this year looks just as good, if not better.

So if you want to know which artists and bands are coming to Romania in 2023, you’ve come to the right place. The news is good and, as far as can be seen, niched across several musical styles. In short, no matter what music you like to listen to, you have a choice.

What artists and bands are coming to Romania in 2023

The year will start with an Extraordinary New Year’s Concert, “A Musical Journey to Venice”, which will take place this evening at the Romanian Athenaeum, from 19:00.

As for the established bands in our country, Timpuri Noi will play in the Hard Rock Cafe on January 6.

Also here, Alternosfera will play an extraordinary concert on January 19, and Direcția 5 will delight their fans in the Berăria H on January 10, and will repeat their concert on January 27, but this time in the Hard Rock Cafe.

In case nostalgia gets the better of you, Boney M will play a concert at Sala Palatului on February 25.

Back to classical music and we announce that Andre Rieu is also on this year’s concert list in Romania and will play four shows on March 1, 2, 3 and 5 in Cluj-Napoca.

Fado music will ring in the ears of music lovers on 8 March at Sala Palatului, “under the baton” of the famous Mariza.

Rock lovers will also be able to listen to Bruce Dickinson in a special show on 15 March, also at Sala Palatului.

Other major concerts in 2023:

Eros Ramazzotti – 23 April – Sala Palatului;

W.A.S.P. – May 17 – Arenele Romane;

Lord of the Dance – 20 May – Sala Palatului;

Pantera – 27 May – Romexpo – as part of the Metalhead Meeting;

Robbie Williams – Summer in the City – 3-4 June;

The Hollywood Vampires – 8 June – Romexpo;

Zucchero – 6 July (Sala Palatului), 8 July (Cluj-Napoca);

Depeche Mode – 26 July – National Arena;

Artmania Festival (SAMAEL, Pain of Salvation, Porcupine Tree, etc) – 28-30 July – Sibiu;

Rockstadt Extreme Fest – 2-6 August – Râșnov;

UNTOLD – 3-6 August – Cluj-Napoca;

Fall in Love – 1-3 September – Mogoșoaia Palace;

Electric Castle (Iggy Pop, The Chemical Brothers, etc) – 19-23 July – Banffy estate;

Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi – 18-23 July – Brezoi.

Naturally, this list will certainly be much longer as new concerts are announced.