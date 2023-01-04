Hitman 3 owners will receive the previous two games for free

The latest release will soon be renamed “Hitman: World of Assassination”.

IO Interactive is making things easier for newcomers to the Hitman series to review, and giving Hitman 3 owners who don’t already own the previous two games a bonus. On January 26, the company will rename Hitman 3 to Hitman: World of Assassination. That’s the name IOI gave to the recent trilogy. In addition, Hitman: WOA will include access to all three games.

Those who already owned Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 should have been able to access levels from them in the third installment. However, the approach has caused some confusion. This change should simplify things a bit.

So, if you own Hitman 3, you’ll get a free upgrade to Hitman: WOA. IOI will remove the previous two games, though you’ll still be able to download them again if you already own them. Hitman: WOA, which will cost $70, will be the only entry point for the trilogy going forward. Hitman 3’s current standard price is $60, but it’s on sale for $21 on Steam until January 5. You might find PlayStation, Xbox and Switch deals elsewhere.

If you own Hitman 3, you get a bonus

A new $30 Deluxe Pack will give you access to three expansion packs, including two additional levels, a pair of sniper maps, the Seven Deadly Sins expansion for Hitman 3, and other challenges. The three expansions (Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass) will continue to be available separately on consoles and the Epic Games Store. The Deluxe Pack will be priced proportionally on Steam if you already own one or two of these DLCs.

IOI noted in a blog post that a key consideration for the updates was the Roguelite Freelancer mode, as being able to access all levels in the trilogy is important for players to get the most out of it. Freelancer mode was supposed to debut last year, but will be released on January 26.