Play Store apps now have an information section where you can find out how much you’re watching

Google announced last year the inclusion of a new Data Safety section in the Play Store, where Android users will be able to find out in detail exactly what types of information the applications they are interested in are collecting. Now that the new essentials tab is officially launched, Google is also giving a deadline to app developers, who should detail exactly what and how the proposed applications are being used for installation.

The new Data Safety section aims to provide application developers with a transparent way to show potential users of applications distributed through the Play Store how they are collected and how their information is used. In particular, users are helped to discern how protected their personal data is if they choose to install the application on their own device.

At the same time, Google will help by auto-completing a minimum set of explanations, generated based on the permissions required by the application. Application developers can study the summary generated by Google, adding their own clarifications, if they deem it appropriate.

Google’s plan is to ensure that users can find out exactly what kind of information the apps they are interested in are collecting, and then act knowingly when they decide to use (or not) the app. At the same time, application developers are better “motivated” not to overdo the required access permissions, so as not to risk losing users.

Android app developers have until July 20 to fill out app descriptions with new permission information. At the same time, Google assures that it will verify the accuracy of the descriptions provided, taking the “necessary measures” for developers who resort to deceptive practices.