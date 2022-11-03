Photos of Elon Musk’s new $78 million private jet

Elon Musk’s new private jet, worth $78 million: The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, loves luxury and is a fan of private planes. After sealing a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he just bought a private jet.

Billionaire Elon Musk has placed an order for a Gulfstream G700, according to an Austonia article. The private jet is scheduled for delivery in 2023. Elon Musk regularly travels by private jet. In 2018, the tech mogul flew more than 250,000 miles in his Gulfstream G650ER .

According to Gulfstream, the company that makes this private jet, the G700 has the largest cabin among private jets. The cabin is 33 meters long and 8 meters high.

The cabin includes a lavatory, galley, forward seating, entertainment lounge, dining room, cabin and en-suite bathroom.

The cabin includes a single or double bed. This jet has 20 windows that allow natural light into the cabin. The G700 is also equipped with a custom bathroom with a shower.

This plane can fly up to a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet with 19 passengers on board. Elon Musk’s new private plane, the Gulfstream G700, costs about $78 million.

It has a range of 7,500 nautical miles, which means the jet can fly from Singapore to San Francisco, America, without refueling.

According to Gulfstream, the G700 has a speed of Mach 0.925, which is close to the speed of sound. The G700, which was launched in October 2019, is expected to replace its current jet, the G650ER, according to reports.

Musk currently owns four jets, three of which are manufactured by Gulfstream.