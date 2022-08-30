Home Tech & Gadgets Parkside device with unusual battery now available at Lidl

Parkside device with unusual battery now available at Lidl

By
Willy Rock
-
87
0

Among the Parkside tools and implements Lidl has on offer this week is an unusual device. It’s a cordless electric screwdriver.

The battery-powered device (Parkside model PAS 4 D6), costs 70 lei and attracts attention by coming with a USB-C charging port. This item isn’t common on power tools, and is typically used in electronics. A charger is not included in the box, but the screwdriver can be charged with the one from your phone or laptop.

The Parkside screwdriver has a maximum torque of 10 Nm and a speed of 200 revolutions per minute at idle. The device’s battery, which is Li-Ion type, has a capacity of 1,500 mAh.

Read:  Still without solutions to "save" Facebook in the long run, Meta announces the renaming of News Feed
All items included in the product’s packaging.

Like other Parkside tools, the screwdriver has rubberized areas for a better grip.

Also read: Lidl’s back to school offer: 3 useful electronic and electrical devices for students

The device features LED front lights to illuminate the work area and battery level indicator. Two sets of 25 mm bits and a 60 mm magnetic bit adapter are included in the pack. A USB-A to USB-C cable is also available.

The product measures 14.5 x 12 x 4.5 cm and weighs 390 grams. Lidl offers a 3-year warranty on this product.

Below you can see an unboxing video with the screwdriver:

Read:  Google is testing new text-based stickers for the Gboard keyboard

Photo: Lidl.ro

Previous articleNetflix steps up and collaborates with the Japanese: what classic anime you’ll soon be able to watch
Next articleBolsonaro refuses to attend more electoral debates in the first round and reevaluates his presence in the media
Willy Rock

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR