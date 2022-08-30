Parkside device with unusual battery now available at Lidl

Among the Parkside tools and implements Lidl has on offer this week is an unusual device. It’s a cordless electric screwdriver.

The battery-powered device (Parkside model PAS 4 D6), costs 70 lei and attracts attention by coming with a USB-C charging port. This item isn’t common on power tools, and is typically used in electronics. A charger is not included in the box, but the screwdriver can be charged with the one from your phone or laptop.

The Parkside screwdriver has a maximum torque of 10 Nm and a speed of 200 revolutions per minute at idle. The device’s battery, which is Li-Ion type, has a capacity of 1,500 mAh.

Like other Parkside tools, the screwdriver has rubberized areas for a better grip.

The device features LED front lights to illuminate the work area and battery level indicator. Two sets of 25 mm bits and a 60 mm magnetic bit adapter are included in the pack. A USB-A to USB-C cable is also available.

The product measures 14.5 x 12 x 4.5 cm and weighs 390 grams. Lidl offers a 3-year warranty on this product.

Below you can see an unboxing video with the screwdriver:

Photo: Lidl.ro