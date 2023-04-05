Only iPhone 17 will get something that Android models have today and at 200 euros

The iPhone made the switch to 120 Hz OLED screens less than 2 years ago, and only on Pro variants, which cost from €1,000 upwards. Meanwhile, on Android, even 1,000 lei phones can be equipped with 120 Hz screens, some even with an OLED panel. But it looks like Apple fans who are not willing to switch to “Pro” models will have to “endure” a few more years of 60 Hz screens, as we might not see “ProMotion” technology on “standard” models until 2025.

iPhone 17 will make the switch to 120 Hz screens

According to Ross Young, CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) and trusted “leaker”, the plan is for Apple to adopt 120 Hz LTPO screens only on the iPhone 17 generation and in base configuration variants. Until then, the Pro models will be the only ones with 120 Hz screens. Most likely, however, that time will mark the Pro variants’ transition to a new technology, either with a micro-LED panel or an even higher refresh rate.

Typically, Apple tries to clearly delineate Pro models from non-Pro, and the screen, along with the processor and newer cameras, have been the factors encouraging purchases of the more expensive variants in recent years.

The move to 120Hz screens could have advantages for those buying “basic” iPhones, however. For one thing, they consume less power, with variable refresh rates. Even if at busy times they reach 120 Hz, most of the time the screen is refreshed at less than 60 Hz, which is what today’s non-LTPOs consistently offer. So even the Always-On Display feature could come on the base variants, with screen refresh at 1 Hz.

This year, the base iPhone 15 models will make the switch to Dynamic Island, something only the Pro variants got in 2022.