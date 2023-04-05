PlayStation Showcase may be coming before Summer Game Fest – That’s Gaming

139

E3 2023 has officially been canceled, but it seems that June will still be the month when publishers and developers in the industry will make important announcements in special events and presentations. Much of this, of course, will be presented at Summer Game Fest, but Sony is reportedly planning to do its own thing again.

Journalist Jeff Grubb previously claimed that a PlayStation Showcase is planned for June and in a recent tweet gave some more concise details about when we can expect it. According to Grubb, the PlayStation Showcase will take place in the first week of June, before the aforementioned Summer Game Fest scheduled for June 8.

But what can we expect from the event? Although exact details are scarce, Grubb previously claimed that it will be a “massive” showcase that will set up “the second phase of the PlayStation 5” and feature a number of key first-party reveals and updates.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for this fall and will reportedly be released in September, so it is likely to be one of the games Sony will showcase. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog has also said it plans to provide details in the coming months about its standalone multiplayer game The Last of Us.