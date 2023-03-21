Lifestyle

Men get oral surgery to become ‘Chads’ -.

By Liam Herbert

Throughout human history, there have been all sorts of strange beauty practices, but as we move forward into this era of body positivity, I assumed we would see them less. But clearly I was wrong.

GQ published a report showing that there is a growing trend among men, paying to have their jaw broken to make it a “more masculine” takes shape, all in an effort to create a “alpha” or a “Chad” to be . For those who do not know what these terms have to do with jaw reconstruction surgery: Chads are usually depicted with large and very prominent jaw lines, hence men have to pay for surgery to achieve that appearance.

Read:  The Creative Arts Emmys have named their winners: Barack Obama, the first US President to win an award

According to GQ’s report, the surgery can cost about 17,500 pounds / 20,000 euros, requires weeks of recovery after it is completed, and is increasingly common worldwide.

What do you think of this surgery? Would you pay for a chin like Henry Cavill or Robert Pattinson?

Men get oral surgery to become 'Chads'

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 21 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

The current richest people in the world sorted in one comprehensive table