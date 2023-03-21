Men get oral surgery to become ‘Chads’ -.

Throughout human history, there have been all sorts of strange beauty practices, but as we move forward into this era of body positivity, I assumed we would see them less. But clearly I was wrong.

GQ published a report showing that there is a growing trend among men, paying to have their jaw broken to make it a “more masculine” takes shape, all in an effort to create a “alpha” or a “Chad” to be . For those who do not know what these terms have to do with jaw reconstruction surgery: Chads are usually depicted with large and very prominent jaw lines, hence men have to pay for surgery to achieve that appearance.

According to GQ’s report, the surgery can cost about 17,500 pounds / 20,000 euros, requires weeks of recovery after it is completed, and is increasingly common worldwide.

What do you think of this surgery? Would you pay for a chin like Henry Cavill or Robert Pattinson?