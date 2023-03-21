Final Fantasy XVI (PS5 exclusive) to release on June 22 2023

Hello there! We’re excited to share some exciting news about the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI game with you. The announcement of the game during a PlayStation event in September 2020 delighted fans. And now, we have an official release date for this highly anticipated new chapter in the series – mark your calendars for June 22, 2023, because it will be a PS5 exclusive!

We went on a media tour recently and read interviews with the game’s director and producer in Famitsu. We must admit that we are even more excited about this game now. They revealed some interesting game details, such as improved gameplay mechanics, new summons called Eikons, increased endurance and lifespan, and, of course, those next-gen graphics we’ve all been waiting for. With all of this in its favor, we wouldn’t be surprised if Final Fantasy XVI is named GOTY (Game of the Year) in 2023.

Category Description 🎮 Game Final Fantasy XVI 🗺️ Key Features Improved Gameplay; Summons; Increased Endurance and Lifespan; Next-Gen Graphics 📍 Topic New Gameplay Features 📱 Platform PS5 Exclusive

Dynamic Gameplay with Rich Possibilities (PS5 Exclusive)

Final Fantasy XVI offers a gameplay that is both simple and dynamic, thanks to the saga’s complete embrace of the action turn. The classic controls are supplemented by the powers bestowed by the Primordials, this episode’s summons. This system adds new tactical depth to battles, giving players a plethora of possible strategies for defeating their opponents.

The Eikons: Summons in Final Fantasy XVI

Fans who were curious about the presence of summons in this new installment of the franchise now have an answer. In Final Fantasy XVI, as in previous installments, invocations play an important role.

However, they are known as Eikons in Japan. Summoning an Eikon will result in an epic battle, especially against other Eikons. Unlike previous titles, players will not be able to directly pilot these powerful entities, but will instead have to use QTE attacks to exploit them.

A Generous Lifespan to Satisfy All Types of PS5 Players

Square Enix has also revealed Final Fantasy XVI’s expected lifespan, which promises to be particularly long:

The main adventure takes 35 hours to complete.

It will take between 70 and 80 hours to complete all of the side content.

These figures should please JRPG fans, who typically enjoy the lengthy adventures offered by this type of game.

A Potential Contender for GOTY 2023

Final Fantasy XVI is already a strong contender for Game of the Year 2023, thanks to undeniable qualities such as its innovative combat system and massive lifespan. The first previews of this PS5 exclusive have unanimously won over the specialized press, thanks to both the stunning graphics and the game mechanics proposed.

Conclusion: A Promising Episode for Fans of the Saga

Between its innovative gameplay, its epic summons in the form of Eikons and its consequent lifespan, Final Fantasy XVI promises to be a real success. There are only a few months left to wait before you can get your hands on this PS5 exclusive, which should leave a lasting impression on the hearts of fans of the mythical saga.

That’s all there is to it, folks. Final Fantasy XVI is shaping up to be a fantastic addition to the series, and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for us when it releases in 2023.

