The current richest people in the world sorted in one comprehensive table





It’s no secret that most of the world’s money is held by the richest 1 percent of people — at least roughly. But who exactly are the people it’s about?

How much money the richest people in the world have and how high the losses and profits were, Visual Capitalist has illustrated in two graphic graphics. It covers both the general top 10 richest people in the world and specific areas.

Tech industry dominates, but is not number one















You’d think tech giants like Jeff Bezos (Amazon) or Elon Musk (SpaceX/Tesla/Twitter) would top the list of richest people, but the French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault was able to fight its way up from third to first place over the course of the last year.

Arnault is the founder of the luxury goods group LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. He stands behind well-known brands such as Louis Vuitton or the champagne manufacturer Moët & Chandon. Be net worth (Net worth) is therefore almost 202 billion US dollars.

However, half of the world’s top 10 is owned by tech giants like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos occupied. She are in second and third place. And that despite the fact that Bezos in particular had to accept a lot of losses last year. But more on that in a moment.

Does Elon Musk belong to the tech industry? While Musk doesn't appear in the tech top 10 in the chart, we think he can certainly be classified as such.

Former leader Bill Gates is still in sixth place, even if he’s on the decline – so far, if you can say that with a fortune of around 105 billion dollars. One of the reasons for this could be that Gates is mainly dedicated to his various philanthropic activities these days, which cost a lot of money. You’ll find more about it here:

Other super-rich from the tech industry are Larry Ellison (4th place), the founder of the American software and hardware manufacturer Oracle and Steve Ballmer (8th place), EX-CEO of Microsoft and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball club.

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers is 10th landed and the only woman on the list. She holds the largest share in the cosmetics company L’Oréal.

The super-rich take losses















Visual Capitalist also reports that the world’s richest people last year overall $10 trillion loss have made. The graph above shows the loss or increase in the net worth of the ten richest people in the world.

Especially the development of Jeff Bezos’ wealth is remarkable. The Amazon founder has lost a whopping 32 percent of his assets or reinvested them: from 171 billion to 117 billion dollars. One of the reasons for this is that 2022 was Amazon’s worst year in the company’s history with a net loss of $2.7 billion.

This chart also clearly shows what a good year Bernard Arnault had. His fortune is increased by 28 percent. His company had by far the strongest growth. The only super-rich techie who hasn’t turned a loss is Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle.

What interesting facts do you draw from the extensive graphic? Are there any people or placements that particularly surprised you? Or did you already know most of the richest people in the world? What else would you buy if you had that much money?? And how do you like such more visual articles with infographics? Feel free to write it in the comments!