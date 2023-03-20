Mario’s boots are made in real life – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Just before the weekend, we reported on the latest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a trailer that featured Mario and Donkey Kong working together, as well as a longer Mario Kart section. But to add to this now, shoemaker, Red Wing Shoes has revealed that it has collaborated with Nintendo and Illumination to create real versions of Mario’s boots.

The “pixel-by-pitch” -creations used “Legacy methods and innovative materials” to create a really good-looking pair of boots. Because this is the “official boot of Super Mario Bros. Plumbing is, they are also designed with a reinforced toe box and a rounded heel with a heel pad with “state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials that celebrate Mario’s signature skills.”, all to protect the wearer at work.

The catch with this boot, however, is that it will not be available for sale anywhere, as Red Wing Shoes has confirmed that the “boots are not for sale.”. Instead, we will just have to gawk and wish we could have gotten our hands on a pair of these shovels.