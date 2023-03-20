Kill the Justice League may still come out this year according to reports – That’s Gaming

133

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reportedly been delayed again due to heavy criticism of its live service mechanics and gameplay. Jason Schreier of Bloomberg first brought out the rumor, while Jez Corden of Windows Central heard that it would be released in the fourth quarter of 2023. Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb heard that it could be delayed until 2024.

Schreier provided an update on Twitter, noting that no official announcement has yet been made for the delay “perhaps because there is no new date yet.” Staff were told several weeks ago that it would be released this year, “but they still don’t know when. It is possible that it will be delayed until 2024, but one thing seems certain: the core of the game will not change.”

Considering the amount of time it would take to revise so many mechanics, it seems that this delay is more for finishing. Of course, Rocksteady could also use the extra time to tweak rewards and make the game less grindy while the criticism softens. A fall/winter release is also more lucrative for titles, so this could work in its favor.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming out on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.