Hobbyist wants to make “notebook” come true with infinite battery life and reaches the first milestone





Do you already know him, the computer from the chips box? I’m sorry, what? Yes, in English-speaking countries the potato ( Potato ) for a low-end computer that only has Microsoft Word, spreadsheets, and minesweeper on it.

But what if this supposedly weak computer works for two years at a time without a regular power supply? That sounds a lot more interesting!

The right hardware is now supplied by Andreas Eriksen. The developer and hobbyist is currently working on a portable mini computer that is supposed to shine with an amazing battery purchase time of two years. You read that right! two years And according to the plan, that is by no means the end of the road.

Battery to infinity: For future development steps of its quasi-laptop for the post-apocalyptic age, Eriksen is even planning an infinitely long battery life.

Sounds fantastic – and unbelievable? Let’s see which technology parts should enable the astronomical battery life. But before that, let’s take a quick first look at this marvel of technology:















How are 2-year battery life possible?

Let’s get an overview of which components are working inside the miracle box – after all, it can hardly be cyberpunk-compatible hardware. The most important components at a glance:

Processor: ARM Cortex M4 core (runs at up to 96MHz)

ARM Cortex M4 core (runs at up to 96MHz) Random access memory: 384 KB RAM

384 KB RAM Hard disk: 1.0 MB flash memory

1.0 MB flash memory power supply: 12,000 mAh LiPo battery from PiJuice and a small solar panel

Well, guess what: Under the load of a triple-A title like Cyberpunk from the current gaming blockbuster generation, this computer would collapse – unless you measure the frames per decade and not per second.

So manageable power is one ingredient – ​​but how do two years of battery life become possible? Hobbyist Andreas Erikson can explain it best himself, because he writes that the built-in PiJuice battery offers much more battery […]than you’d ever care for [Eriks Computer] would need .

To put the built-in 12,000 mAh in perspective: the standard smartphone battery has a capacity of around 3,000 to 4,000 mAh. So the battery of the potato computer has about three to four times the capacity of your smartphone.















This is what the innards of the proverbial potato computer look like.

Display from the Gameboy generation and expensive keyboard

In addition to the frugal hardware, there is another energy-saving ingredient: the display built in by Eriksen. Instead of relying on a contemporary but power-guzzling IPS or OLED display, Eriksen has installed a simple monochrome display.

You know: one of those monochrome displays you know from the original Gameboy – or your pocket calculator from school days. Eriksen demonstrates his homemade computer in action on YouTube – and prompts user Roopi Nanra to plan the device firmly for the dystopian debacle. She writes:

Amazing fact: According to developer Eriksen, the input device, i.e. the keyboard, was the most expensive component. Then again the keyboard, in Eriksen’s case a Happy Hacking Keyboard, is decisive for the device structure – along with the programming environment. Ericsen writes:

“It needs a good keyboard and a decent programming environment – compatibility with existing software is less important, nor is powerful hardware.”

What is the name of the potato? Potato ?

Finally, the question remains to be clarified: Why is this charmingly freaky computer called PotatoP ?

As mentioned above: In the English-speaking world, the word has changed Potato naturalized for lame computers; A low-performance computer is thus paraphrased – with the German potato has nothing to do with that.

The Suffix toP in PotatoP however, refers to the targeted form factor: The PotatoP is getting ready, the dosage form of a Laptops get as close as possible. In other words: small, handy and transportable. With one in the name Potato OS baptized operating system, hobbyist Erikson turns even further on the pun screw.

Availability: Erikson has made the code for his potato hit freely accessible on Github.

