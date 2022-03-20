Marc Márquez: “It’s a shame, but not racing was the best decision”

MADRID, March 20. (Royals Blue) –

The Spanish rider Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda) has regretted not being able to participate in the MotoGP race of the Indonesian Grand Prix, but considers it to be “the best decision”, since he has suffered “one of the biggest crashes” he has never had in the World Cup and could not take risks.

“What can I say? It hasn’t been our weekend, we’ve struggled and struggled from the start. It was a pretty big crash in the warm up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I’ve ever had. gone to the local hospital and, although there are no serious problems, it has been decided that he should not run. Of course it is a shame, but it is the best decision, “he said in statements provided by his team.

For his part, his teammate Pol Espargaró, who finished twelfth in Mandalika, assured that they have lived “a survival race”. “This whole weekend has been about surviving. We came here and had super productive testing and then things out of our control have changed the situation,” he said.

“During the start of the race my visor got very dirty with all the dust on the track behind the other drivers. When I was behind ‘Pecco’ I could see his red light, but when I passed him I was alone and it was very difficult to drive well. I touched the edge of the track because I couldn’t see it properly and I made a great save,” he said.

The man from Granollers is sixth overall, just ten points behind the leader Enea Bastianini. “That’s very good. We have to focus on this and prepare for a new weekend with normal tyres. Still, I want to apologize to the team because I think the bike was going well and I could have achieved something more.”